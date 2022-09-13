Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.29. Zeta Global shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 8,305 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 319.87% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,671 shares of company stock worth $1,454,067 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

