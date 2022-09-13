Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Purchased by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Zendesk accounts for 6.5% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. JMP Securities cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Zendesk news, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,609,280.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. 62,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.45. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $136.30. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

