Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

CTIB opened at $0.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

