YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of YouGov stock remained flat at $11.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. YouGov has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $11.64.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

