YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $65,146.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.66 or 0.00110131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $98,311.58 and $65,146.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00741722 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014272 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
