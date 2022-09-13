YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $72,011.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013845 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00050941 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00474720 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005293 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063340 BTC.
YAM V3 Profile
YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.
YAM V3 Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.