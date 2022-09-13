YAM V3 (YAM) Market Cap Hits $2.01 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $72,011.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,393.01 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00050941 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.31 or 0.00474720 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00063340 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.