XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $117.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.41), with a volume of 240661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.56).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 190.50 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £240.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3,225.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 138.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 134.03.

XPS Pensions Group Increases Dividend

About XPS Pensions Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

(Get Rating)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Recommended Stories

