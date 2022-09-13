Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 129,569 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $19.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.
Xponential Fitness Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
