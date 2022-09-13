Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 129,569 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.57.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $14,005,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $8,522,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

