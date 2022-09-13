Xponance Inc. Sells 14,955 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,955 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 3.2 %

MAT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 76,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.