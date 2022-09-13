Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $16,119,508.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 64,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total value of $16,119,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,287,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,623,950.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,223 shares of company stock valued at $48,456,773. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $5.49 on Tuesday, hitting $255.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of 1.20. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

