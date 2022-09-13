Xponance Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.45. 15,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,115. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

