Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.95. 24,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

