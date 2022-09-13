Xponance Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 326,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,979,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after buying an additional 404,349 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. 42,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

