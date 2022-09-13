Xponance Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after acquiring an additional 824,045 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $79,207,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $44,789,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.00.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 6.4 %

DECK stock traded down $22.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.90. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.65.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.