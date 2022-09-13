Xponance Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.60. 65,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.19. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.