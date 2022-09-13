Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $193,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after purchasing an additional 651,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,603,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 186,024 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

