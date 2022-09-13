Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after purchasing an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

NYSE:SJM traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.09 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

