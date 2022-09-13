Xponance Inc. Acquires 569 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.00. 27,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,130. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

