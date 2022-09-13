WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Holdings Decreased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,280 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of WVS Financial worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WVS Financial Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of WVFC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 2,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. WVS Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

