WPP TOKEN Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.09 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

