Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE WK opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

