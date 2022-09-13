Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $69.08. 347,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. Workiva has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its stake in Workiva by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

