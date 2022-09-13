Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 677.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,703,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after acquiring an additional 550,851 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,300,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 95,281 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. 15,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36.

