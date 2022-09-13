Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Boosted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

WSM stock traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

