WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major exchanges. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhaleRoom alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,610.02 or 0.07577143 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhaleRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhaleRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.