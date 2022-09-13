WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 9%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) was down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 82,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,711,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WE shares. UBS Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Stock Down 8.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77.

Insider Activity at WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 50,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 454,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275. Insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WeWork during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

