Western Standard LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Western Standard LLC raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,327 shares during the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies accounts for about 3.3% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,903,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN remained flat at $12.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.30% and a negative return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

