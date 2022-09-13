Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 50,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 27,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

