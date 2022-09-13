Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential downside of 28.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

