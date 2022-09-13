Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Update

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Capital Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:WCRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

