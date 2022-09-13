Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.29.

WELL stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 54,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.34. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.54, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,937,000 after acquiring an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

