Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 4.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924,334. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

