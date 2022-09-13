Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) in the last few weeks:

8/31/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $88.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

7/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 4.4 %

Best Buy stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 123,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

