Wealth Architects LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 27,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,556. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.97.

