WCM Global Growth Limited (WQG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

WCM Global Growth Limited (ASX:WQG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from WCM Global Growth’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Contango Global Growth Limited is an equity mutual fund launched by Contango International Management Pty Ltd. The fund is managed by WCM Investment Management. It invests in public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

