Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Cormark

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of WBR opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.06 million and a PE ratio of 34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Waterloo Brewing has a 1-year low of C$3.85 and a 1-year high of C$7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Waterloo Brewing’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

