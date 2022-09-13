Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 4,948 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 170,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

