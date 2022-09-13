Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 3,045 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Georgetown University now owns 236,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,179,000 after acquiring an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

IWV stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,464. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.16 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.51.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.