Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,820,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after buying an additional 47,711 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.98. 9,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,626. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.66 and a 1-year high of $222.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

