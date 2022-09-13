Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 937 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.25. The stock had a trading volume of 221,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,904. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $369.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

