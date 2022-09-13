Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 552,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,595,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

