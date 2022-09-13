Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Shares of GD stock traded down $4.96 on Tuesday, hitting $230.48. 41,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

