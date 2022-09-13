Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.35.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Down 3.0 %

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.37. 47,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,167. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.