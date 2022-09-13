Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 374,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after purchasing an additional 130,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.75 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

