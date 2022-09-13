Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 464,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $263.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
