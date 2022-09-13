Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.15. 177,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,527,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $132.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.63. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

