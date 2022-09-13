Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 89,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,558. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

