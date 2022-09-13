Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.35 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001393 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.45 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,833,282 coins and its circulating supply is 80,858,070 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

