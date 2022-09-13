WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Down to $11.06

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.27. WalkMe shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 2,517 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on WKME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.
WalkMe Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $781.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)
) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of WalkMe
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 22,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.
About WalkMe
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
