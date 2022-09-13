Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 17.9%

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Rating) fell 17.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 122,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 86,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.90 million and a P/E ratio of -140.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.38.

About Walker River Resources

(Get Rating)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.